Womens Official Studio Text Sweat Short - Pink - L - Parade your pins in a pair of shorts A versatile day-to-night option, new season shorts aren't all about showing some leg - think mid-length culottes and borrowed-from-the-boy longline styles for a more conservative take on the cropped length. But flesh-baring styles are still big for nights out, with shouty sequin shorts statement and denim hotpants easy to wear for cool-casual evenings. Dress down embellished designs with a slogan tee for added edge.