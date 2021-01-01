OluKai Women's 'Ohana Sandal - 8 - Sea Glass / Black

The OluKai Women's 'Ohana Sandal is a beach sandal for keeping your feet off of the hot sand. The ?Ohana is vegan-friendly, featuring a synthetic nubuck leather strap that is water-resistant and soft against the top of your foot. The inside of the strap is a quick-drying jersey knit lining and neoprene backer, so you won?t have to worry about wet feet or getting sweaty. The Footbed is soft and cushy, made with an anatomical compression-molded EVA Midsole that provides support. The non-marking Outsole is razor siped to help prevent slipping on the wet dock, keeping your reputation intact. Features of the OluKai Women's 'Ohana Sandal Non-marking rubber or gum rubber Outsole with razor siped edges for grip on wet surfaces Anatomical compression molded EVA Midsole with a soft ICEVA drop-in Footbed for both comfort and support Lightweight, quick drying, breathable and durable materials built for in and around water Vegan friendly footwear