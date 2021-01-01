Teva Women's Olowahu Sandals, Antiguous Grey

Get ready for breezy summer days spent in the Teva® Women's Olowahu sandals. Made with strong, water-friendly webbing uppers featuring a colorful tribal pattern, these women's slide-on sandals go great with warm weekends and summertime strolls. A supple Mush™ topsole provides much-needed cushioning for days on your feet, while the EVA-foam outsole doubles down on comfort. Channel some serious beach vibes in the Olowahu. FEATURES: Durable, water-friendly polyester webbing upper dries quickly for a comfortable feel Plush Mush™ topsole cushions and cradles feet Lightweight EVA-foam outsole adds another layer of cushioning Sizing tip: Teva® recommends ordering a half size up if you are between sizes.