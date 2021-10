Green & Blue Tropical Leaf One-Piece - Women. Take your beach-ready looks to the next level with this stretch-enhanced, lightweight one-piece flaunting a tropical print. 11.81'' long from center back neckline to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'7'' tall; 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsPull-onKnitUnlined82% polyester / 18% spandexHand washImported