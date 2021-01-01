Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's One-Shoulder Bodysuit

Para nuestra comunidad de habla hispana: Con una silueta sexy que favorece tu figura y un diseño que deja un hombro al descubierto, este bodi de Sofia Jeans, elaborado en una tela ligera y elástica, será un elemento adicional perfecto para tu guardarropa. Exclusivamente en Walmart.com.Model is 5’8-1/2” and is wearing a size S/La modelo mide 5’8-1/2” y viste una talla pequeña “S”Fitted; curved shape at front and back/Talle ajustado; forma curva al frente y atrásOne-shoulder neckline; double-snap bottom closure/Escote de un solo hombro; doble cierre de presión en la parte inferiorSleeveless/Sin manga95% Rayon; 5% Spandex/95% rayón; 5% licraMachine washable/Lavar a máquinaImported/Artículo importadoWomen’s Bodysuit with One Shoulder from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. There's something about the cultural mix, sexiness, and energy of these clothes that makes you feel confident—wear something you absolutely love.