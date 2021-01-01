Womens One Shoulder Premium Rib Knitted Dress - white - L - It's all about cozy comfort in this sweater dress. The knitted material makes this dress a warm and comfortable option on cool nights or winters days. Featuring a single yarn knit, this warm knitted dress is not only flattering but casually fitting for a look that you can dress up or down. Pair with heels and sparkling jewelry for a chilly event, or with over-the-knee boots for a form-fitting and super flattering everyday outfit during sweater dress season.Style: Sweater DressFabric: AcrylicNeckline: One ShoulderSleeve Length: Long Sleeve