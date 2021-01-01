Lily Women's Open Cardigans RED - Red & Orange Geometric Pocket Hooded Open Duster - Women & Plus

Red & Orange Geometric Pocket Hooded Open Duster - Women & Plus. Layer your look with the vibrant appeal of this hooded duster boasting an open-front design and stretch-infused fabric for comfortable styling. Conveniently placed pockets add a functional finishing touch. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size M: 43'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 44.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported