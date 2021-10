Sand Faded Leopard Duster - Women. Blocks of a wild print fade in and out of this duster and layer on the fierce flair to your casual day. Size S: 37" long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (Wearing size S): 5'6" tall; 34" chest; 26" waist; 34" hipsKnit 95% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported