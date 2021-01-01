THE ACTIVE 3/4 LEGGING - HUGGING SUPPORT IN A MID-LENGTH STRETCH PANT You talked, we listened, The all new Boody Active Mid Legging takes the legendary comfort of our Basic Legging and takes it to a whole new level. The Active Legging is thicker and offers hugging support in a mid-rise waist that comes up to just below the belly button. While the Basic Legging is a fantastic option for layering, lounging, or as a base layer; the Active Legging excels as a standalone tight that you can wear for light exercise or around town. Same comfort, same commitment to sustainable clothing, but with all-new features technically designed for an active lifestyle. Care: Machine wash and dry according to instructions on the care label using a mild, eco-friendly laundry detergent. Content: 87% viscose made from organically grown bamboo, 13% elastane Women's Organic Black Active 3/4 Leggings XS Boody