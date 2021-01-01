Fits true to size, we suggest ordering your normal size. Just like our best selling Palazzo Trousers, but cropped. Expect the same comfortable pull-on elasticated waistband and contemporary, wide-leg shape. Wear at home for lounging or with sneakers for off-duty styling. 95% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose, 5% Elastane Machine Wash - 30° Crafted in premium LENZING™ ECOVERO™ jersey Wide leg fit Elasticated waistband Side slash pockets Women's Organic Bordeaux Cropped Palazzo Trousers With Lenzing™ Ecovero™ XS Baukjen