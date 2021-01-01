Brought to you by Baukjen, introducing ethical and sustainable style. These are the perfect leggings on every level: made from soft EcoVero™ jersey, they are kind to the planet and feature two side pockets for your phone. Whether you're working out or dressing down, you'll feel at your most comfortable wearing Brandi. This product's planet friendly attributes are verified by the Higg Index, and include: Low impact Low water consumption Sustainably sourced Ethically made Low mileage Machine Wash - 30 95% LenzingTM Ecovero Viscose, 5% Elastane Women's Organic Blue Brandi Pocket Leggings With Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Small Baukjen