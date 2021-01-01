Fashion favourite luxury 7 cm mid heels which prioritises comfort, height, sustainability and design. Step into these glamorous yet extremely wearable shoes for those special occasions and important everyday activities. Vegas's are crafted with a blend of Eco Suede, 1 People recycled brass logo on the front strap and Recyclable Thermo Rubber Compound for the soles. Regularly clean them with a soft brush to care for the soft grain of the Eco Suede. A special brush is the best way to keep it clean and maintain the look and the finish of your shoes. To clean off any dust dirt or minor stains brush the shoes while dry. Women's Organic Red Brass Vegas Suede High Heels Shoes 3 UK 1 People