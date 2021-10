High waist, soft fabric, as comfortable as lounge wear yet stylish for street wear. Eco denim, ethically made in Peru. High waist Baggy jeans. 100 eco friendly denim. 2 available colors: blue and light blue 100% cotton Soak before washing Wash with cold water Do not spin or centrifuge Do not use bleach Warm iron Women's Organic Blue Cotton Baggy Jeans 32in Camu Camu