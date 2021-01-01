Aqua & Rock Baltic black sneakers. Our premium sneakers are made from leather, rubber and have Aloe Vera insoles. The body of the sneakers is made out of high-quality recycled leather that is extremely durable. The upper and tongue leather has a woven texture complimented by a solid leather on the collar and toe cap. The silver eyelets are made using non-heavy metals with cotton black laces. The sole of the sneaker is made from recycled rubber that is in a zig zag shape to create good grip. The insoles of the sneakers are made from Aloe Vera that are designed to nurture and keep feet comfortable. Wipe clean with a damp cloth Made in Italy Women's Organic Black Cotton Baltic Sneakers Shoes 8 UK Aqua & Rock