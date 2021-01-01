The Dallas track top is where sporty meets feminine, with delicate scalloped lace trims along the sleeves and the Sentenced. logo embroidered on the side. It's been made from a cotton blend and has a slightly loose silhouette defined by gathered trims and finished with subtly branded gunmetal hardware. Wear yours with the matching Dakota track pants and trainers. BODY: 50% COTTON, 50% POLYESTER LACE: 100% POLYAMIDE Hand Wash Cold Wash inside out Wash with like colours Do not bleach Cool Iron Do not dry clean Lay flat to dry Women's Organic Black Cotton Dallas Lace Track Top Large SENTENCED