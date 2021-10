Classic denim jacket look, but there is nothing classic in the creation of this piece. Made with recovered cotton, natural softeners from Amazonian fruit "copoazú" and natural biodegradable glues. 100% cotton Wash with cold water Soak before washing Do not spin / centrifuge Do not use bleach Warm iron Made in Peru On and off fur option. Women's Organic Blue Cotton Denim Jacket Large Camu Camu