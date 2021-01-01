This Heather Mini Dress is a laidback wardrobe essential. Made from a luxury Supima cotton jersey fabric in vibrant classic blue. Beautifully fitted with an open crew neck, short sleeves and featuring a delicate seam through the middle of the back. The ideal balance between polished and casual in timeless design. 96% Supima® Cotton 4% Elastane Medium weight jersey fabric 190g/m2 Styling: True to size, slightly fitted, can go a size up for more relaxed style. Care Instructions: Wash 30° Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Iron on low temperature Do not dry clean Wash inside out with similar colours. Iron inside out Women's Organic Blue Cotton Heather Supima Dress XS Coco & Kandy