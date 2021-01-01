Aqua & Rock Blue Keto Cocoon Top. The top is made from a blend of 100% Cupro Tencel. Tencel Lyocell fibres produce a revolutionary fabric derived from eucalyptus wood pulp. The fibres are certified as compostable and biodegradable, and so can fully revert back to nature. Cupro is a "regenerated cellulose" fabric made from cotton waste. Like Tencel, Cupro it is a plant-based material therefore it is biodegradable as well as easily recycled. The goblin blue cocoon top subtly curves out and back into the body. The top has a drop hem with two slits either side. The top has short sleeves and a slit detail to the neckline. The colour has been created using natural vegetable dyes that are eco friendly. Our model is a UK size 8 and wearing size small. Made in Turkey. Wash at 30 degrees Women's Organic Blue Cotton Keto Cocoon Top XS Aqua & Rock