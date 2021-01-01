In a Boody first, we've developed a brand new fabric blending two organic and sustainable yarns to bring you a new active tight. Organic Bamboo gives this active tight lightweight breathability and a flexible stretch while the Organic Cotton rounds the fabric off to create an ultra-comfortable fit. Get your body moving in our Motivate Full-Length High-Waist Tights. Featuring two side pockets, curved panel shaping on the side leg and flat seams with cover-stitching, these workout tights are both durable and stretchy. Made from organically-grown bamboo and organic cotton, these breathable exercise tights have a high-waist, ankle-length design. They come complete with a wide waistband and a handy hidden pocket. These active tights are fit for purpose and fit for the planet. Care: Warm machine wash with similar colours Content: 61% viscose made from organically-grown bamboo 27% organic cotton 12% elastane Women's Organic Grey Cotton Motivate Full-Length High-Waist Tights XL Boody