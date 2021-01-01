BRAZILIAN BIKINI UNDERWEAR - CHEEKY STYLE UNDER CONTROL Show off your peach with our Brazilian Bikini. If you're looking for eco-friendly ladies underwear with a playful touch, you've definitely come to the right place. Featuring a low-rise cut, this style features a soft, flat-ribbed waistband and is designed to provide moderate bum coverage. Cheeky! When it comes to bikinis for women, it doesn't get more stylish and sustainable than this Brazilian Bikini thoughtfully crafted with viscose derived from bamboo. Care: Machine wash and dry according to instructions on the care label using a mild, eco-friendly laundry detergent. Content: 79% viscose made from organically-grown bamboo, 15% nylon, 6% elastane Harvested in FSC-certified fields in the Sichuan Province of China, our organically grown bamboo is used to create our signature soft and durable fabric. Boody is naturally breathable, antibacterial, thermo-regulating and hypoallergenic for pure comfort all day long. Women's Organic Grey Fabric Brazilian Bikini XS Boody