G-STRING - FOR THOSE DAYS WHEN LESS IS MORE. The Boody G-String is perfectly shaped and stays in place. Chic, flattering and super soft, using our high quality Boody bamboo yarn, these pants are an underwear draw essential. Care: Machine wash and dry according to instructions on the care label using a mild, eco-friendly laundry detergent. Content: 79% viscose made from organically-grown bamboo, 15% nylon, 6% elastane Women's Organic White G-String Large Boody