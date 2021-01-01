Brought to you by Baukjen, introducing ethical and sustainable style. With its striking dash print, the Gillia Blouse comes in a universally flattering 70s-inspired peasant shape. We've included rouleau loop fastenings and a ruffled collar with slim neck ties to create a covetable blouse that is unapologetically feminine. This product's planet friendly attributes are verified by the Higg Index, and include: Biodegradable Ethically Made Low mileage Machine Wash - 30 100% Viscose Women's Organic Green Gillia Blouse XXL Baukjen