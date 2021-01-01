Dreaming of catching some Zzz's? Look no further than our Goodnight Sleep Shorts. An ultra-soft pair of sleep shorts that feel like you're wearing a cloud, you won't ever want to take them off. Sleepwear is at its best when supple and simple, just like this pair of pajama shorts. Care: Machine wash and dry according to instructions on the care label using a mild, eco-friendly laundry detergent. Content: 95% viscose made from organically-grown bamboo, 5% elastane Women's Organic Blue Goodnight Sleep Short (Dove) Medium Boody