From boody

Women's Organic Blue Goodnight Sleep Short (Dove) Medium Boody

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Dreaming of catching some Zzz's? Look no further than our Goodnight Sleep Shorts. An ultra-soft pair of sleep shorts that feel like you're wearing a cloud, you won't ever want to take them off. Sleepwear is at its best when supple and simple, just like this pair of pajama shorts. Care: Machine wash and dry according to instructions on the care label using a mild, eco-friendly laundry detergent. Content: 95% viscose made from organically-grown bamboo, 5% elastane Women's Organic Blue Goodnight Sleep Short (Dove) Medium Boody

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com