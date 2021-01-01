Say hi to Kate, an elegantly pared-back little black top made from LENZING™ ECOVERO™ jersey. Designed with a sleek fit in mind, it hugs the body and features built-in support around the bust so that you can go braless in confidence. Its asymmetric neckline spotlights shoulders and looks chic tucked into jeans and with a casual shirt thrown over the top. 95% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose, 5% Elastane Machine Wash - 30° Crafted from LENZING™ ECOVERO™ jersey One-shoulder shape Built-in shelf bra Figure-hugging fit Women's Organic Black Kate Top With Lenzing™ Ecovero™ - Caviar Medium Baukjen