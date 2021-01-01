Trendy two-strap sandals, suitable for the everyday for free-spirited women who prioritize style, sustainability and comfort. It's made of the innovative material known to be the alternative to leather, Piñatex®. The lining is done with Eco Suede, which is softer than suede and made from post-industrial recycled plastics. Capri is crafted with 1 cm heels made from ethically-harvested teak wood & treated with Tung Oil. After use, wipe the shoes gently with a dry cloth to remove any dried-on dirt and dust. Then dampen the cloth with warm water and wipe again. Allow Piñatex® to dry naturally, away from direct sunlight and direct heating sources, such as heating vents that potentially can damage the material. To maintain the quality of the material, use a natural balm to moisturise and avoid cracks. Apply evenly on the material and rub with a soft cloth. After the waxing, allow air drying for 24 hours. Women's Organic Brown Leather Capri Sandals Shoes 6 UK 1 People