Cut for a second-skin fit, it has logo lettering printed using stretch ink and zipped cuffs to style open if you wish. Lucia features a gathered front, ribbed hemline and gunmetal branded hardware. Wear yours with the coordinating Lennie leggings. BODY 80% POLYAMIDE 20% SPANDEX RIB: 100% POLYESTER Machine wash cold (Laundry bag recommended) Wash inside out Wash with like colours Do not soak Do not use softeners Do not bleach Tumble dry low Do not iron Do not dry clean Women's Organic Green Lucia Zip Crop Top Large SENTENCED