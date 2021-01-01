BOYLEG BRIEFS - SEAMLESS BOY SHORT FOR EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. A customer favourite, these fabulously comfy Boyleg briefs made from our premium bamboo fabric have a wide waistband, mid ride finish and gentle stretch. These versatile briefs are ideal for active workouts, running errands to lounging around in comfort. Care: Machine wash and dry according to instructions on the care label using a mild, eco-friendly laundry detergent. Content: 79% viscose made from organically-grown bamboo, 15% nylon, 6% elastane Harvested in FSC-certified fields in the Sichuan Province of China, our organically grown bamboo is used to create our signature soft and durable fabric. Boody is naturally breathable, antibacterial, thermo-regulating and hypoallergenic for pure comfort all day long. Women's Organic Natural Fabric Boyleg Brief (Neutrals) XL Boody