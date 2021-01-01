In our top selling people print, this long sleeve blouse has beautiful drape and shine. A classic convertible collar, back yoke pleat and front patch pockets offer a looser and more comfortable fit. The fabric is soft and breathable, yet bright and eyecatching. Made in the USA in our small batch factory, our woman run team has perfected this basic blouse fit. We have combined a classic staple with a refreshing bold print- making these a must have wardrobe piece! The bright colors match with everything, and they'll really help you stand out in a Zoom meeting. Our original print will pop under any suit, and the lightweight silk fabric will keep you cool. Fits true to size. These blouses are 100% 16mm silk twill, which means soft, drapy and a subtle shine. In order to keep your blouse bright and happy, dry cleaning is reccommended. Women's Organic Natural Silk Party Girl People Print Twill Blouse Medium Sarah Donofrio