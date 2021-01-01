These medium weight mens style all year trousers come with slanted pockets in the front and 2 jet pockets in the back, 2 waist adjusters on each side and slits in the hemline. The cut is tapered and they close with a hook and a concealed zip in the middle front. The beige merino fabric is breathable and skin friendly. Team them with the merino jacket and the hammered silk shirt and you are in command! 100% Merino Wool Fabric from a GOTS certified producer in Austria Made in UK Dry clean only Women's Organic Natural Wool Merino Trousers Medium Gunda Hafner Ltd