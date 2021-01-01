Brought to you by Baukjen, introducing ethical and sustainable style. With its ruffled collar and pretty cuff detail, the Neela Blouse will add a touch of boho effortlessness to white jeans and cropped trousers. Made from eco-conscious LENZING™ EcoVero™ jersey, it's the perfect new season wardrobe pick-me-up. This product's planet friendly attributes are verified by the Higg Index, and include: Low impact Low water consumption Sustainably sourced Ethically made Low mileage Machine Wash - 30 95% LenzingTM Ecovero Viscose, 5% Elastane Women's Organic Green Neela Blouse With Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Large Baukjen