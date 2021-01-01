A playful admiration for romantic, shell filled shores, our Ava takes centre stage when choosing your go-to, beach ready dress. Featuring a tiered panel skirt which flutters as you walk, our semi-sweetheart neckline and cami-strap detailing is both subtly sensual and elegant in shape: keeping you feeling feather light and flirty, all day long. Crafted from semi-opaque, pure organic cotton, and hand-block printed by artisans in India, our ruby red and pearly pink print is a colour match made in heaven. Handmade from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton and block printed by skilled artisans in India using azo-free dyes. Due to the manual nature of hand block printing, you may notice small irregularities in the motif and colour of your garment. This can never be fully avoided and is a hallmark of the human involvement in the product. For the first few washes, please hand wash lightly with a mild detergent. A cold and gentle machine wash is suitable thereafter. Please note that drying or storing your garments in the sun will cause colour-fading. Lighter coloured garments should be kept away from darker, brighter ones when washing. Women's Organic Pink Cotton Ava Camisole Dress Large Anegada