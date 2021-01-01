Women's T-shirt in mottled, lighter pink made from GOTS certified organic cotton. Slim fit with slightly distant neckline. Very comfortable to wear, perfect fit. Does not warp after washing. With discreet motif print on the front. A basic piece for every day. Goes with everything. REER3 - Good for Planet, People, Animals Details: - Short sleeve - Motif print - 100 % GOTS certified organic cotton Wash and iron inside out. We only use certified organic cotton. The product is manufactured under fair conditions according to the guidelines of the Fair Wear Foundation. 100% vegan and PETA certified. Printing is tested for harmful substances according to Öko-Tex 100, class 1. 100% plastic-free packaging. We ship exclusively wrapped in tissue paper and in compostable cardboard. Women's Organic Pink Cotton T-Shirt - Dusty Print Natural Good For XS REER3