Bringing back our popular Beatrice dress with a little tweak for a better fit. Silk satin goodness with rib detail cuffs as well as an elastic through the back, so you can just slip it right on. We cannot get over how beautiful this shade is and is sure to look great on many skin tones. The fit is designed to be a little loose and comfortable. 100% Silk Satin Handwash in Warm or Cold Water. Hang to Dry. Do Not Tumble Dry. Women's Organic Pink/Purple Silk Beatrice Dress - Orchid Pearl Small La Belle Liberte