Versatile athletic biker shorts. Look stylish, stay sustainable and embrace optimum comfort in our Portland shorts perfect for regular exercise and running errands. Produced with progressive materials, such as recycled polyamide in a sculpt and lifting fit with shiny textured detailing on the sides. Machine wash at 40℃. Do not use chlorine-based bleach and avoid spin-drying. Squeeze off water or delicate spin. Hang to dry. Women's Organic Brown Portland Biker Shorts Medium 1 People