Featuring contrasting black detailing to collar and sleeves, press button closure and below-the-knee length, A detachable belt means this coat can be worn open or buttoned up. Two roomy pockets are practical, yet stylish. This piece is both luxurious and kind to the planet, thanks to its clever use of high quality Gots fabrics from a small Austrian company. Styling tip: pair with floral silk skirt and the fitted mock wrap top for a special evening out. Composition: 55% silk, 45% wool. Lining: 100% Viscose Dry clean only Women's Organic Black Silk A-Line & Wool Coat - Grey, Large Gunda Hafner Ltd