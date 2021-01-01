Aria dress is the ultimate comfort made in lightweight, flowing, and soft Lenzing®Modal with a smooth silky finish. It is a modern and feminine style The neckline is enclosed by a beautiful French seam, offering an invisible blend that emphasises the clean lines of this stunning dress. 96% Lenzing Modal® 4% Elastane Medium weight jersey fabric 240 g/m2 Styling: Designed for a relaxed fit. Endlessly versatile, you can wear it anywhere and everywhere. Care Instructions: Wash 30° Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Iron on low temperature Do not dry clean Wash inside out with similar colours Women's Organic Grey Silk Aria Sleeveless Dress- Medium Coco & Kandy