Bringing back our ever popular Beatrice dress with a little tweak for a better fit. Silk satin goodness with rib detail cuffs as well as an elastic through the back, so you can just slip it right on. The Chimney's Shell print is stunning in shades of black, brown, and cream. The fit is designed to be a little loose and comfortable. 1% of profits of each sale of this item go towards adopting a super coral by Coral Gardeners to help restore the damaged coral reefs. More info here https://coralgardeners.org/. 100% Silk Satin Hand wash in Warm or Cold Water. Hang to Dry. Do Not Tumble Dry. Women's Organic Black Silk Beatrice Dress - Chimneys Shell Medium La Belle Liberte