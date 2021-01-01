Description Inspired from modern classic shapes, the Flora Clara Mini Dress is a timeless piece to add to your Rakha collection. Elegant and contemporary, this detailed button opening dress is your go-to piece for a sustainable yet sophisticated style. A contemporary classic with pleated front details and made from naturally thermal silky but better than silk fabric, this mini dress liberates the legs and effortlessly fits to the body. Feel at ease at beach, bar or brunch while boasting an enigmatic blending of dark colours with a beautiful fit. Materials Fabric: 55% Global Recycled Standard and Vegan certified Cupro, 45% Ecovero Lenzing Viscose Buttons: Mother of Pearl Care Instructions We hope you will love your Rakha clothes for life. While you are using them make sure to apply eco-friendly and energy efficient cleaning methods. This has more positive impact on the environment. Women's Organic Silk Floral Clara Dress XS Rakha