This crisp white top is subtle in colour but rich in design details. The high neck with keyhole cutout, and V-shaped back combines sophistication with feminine playfulness. The shoulders are bare with soft, draped sleeves floating at the elbow for movement. Tapered at the bust and gently flared over the waist for a flattering fit. Made from GOTS certified, 100% organic silk, this top is not only beautiful, but ethical too. Layer it under a blazer for an office, then wear alone and paired with a playful skirt or jeans for night time fun. There is also a black option for a more dramatic take. ● Organic white peace silk ● Breathable and ultra soft ● Cold shoulders ● Ruffles on the sleeves ● A-line shape ● Open V on the back ● Perfect for office and going out Cold Hand Wash Dry Cleanable Do Not Tumble Dry Do Not Spin Do Not Bleach Low Iron Women's Organic White Silk Venus Cold Shoulder Gots Certified Peace Top XS Modallica