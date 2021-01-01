From 1 people

Women's Organic Brown Stockholm Sport Bra Top Small 1 People

$108.00
In stock
Buy at wolf&badgerus

Description

Stylish, sustainable and high-quality Stockholm sports bra offering optimum comfort. Designed to follow your every bend and twist, supporting you through every fitness workout or yoga pose. Produced with progressive materials, such as recycled polyamide, with a low scoop neckline, seamless sides for comfort, chest band for support and shiny textured sides. Machine wash at 40℃. Do not use chlorine-based bleach and avoid spin-drying. Squeeze off the water or delicate spin. Hang to dry. Women's Organic Brown Stockholm Sport Bra Top Small 1 People

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com