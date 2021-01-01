Women's Organic Black Wool 100% Traceable Ultrafine 190 Lightweight Merino Ever24-7 Trouser Midnight Medium Smalls Merino

Cool when its warm and warm when its cool. Award winning, British brand, multipurpose garments, thoughtfully designed, Smalls technical soft Merino regulates body temperature, meaning no overheating by adapting to cool or warm environments. SOFT and Eczema healing, 17.5 micron, denser superfine knit for durability and skin love. Smalls wicks moisture away from the skin, acting as a second skin for those with sensitivities. ETHICAL 'Responsible' Merino Wool100 % Merino - no hidden nasties, cheaper substitutes or green washing. Traceable, ZQ Certified Farms, New Zealand Merino, Italian Spun at the only mill in the world with EMAS* certification for environmental practises, then made at a family run makers in Portugal. Foldable cuffs for extra length if needed. MERINO WOOL WASHING GUIDE Machine washable Smalls can be safely washed in a washing machine multiple times without shrinkage taking place. Always wash your Smalls at 30 degrees or cooler. We do not recommend tumble dry Irrespective of the method of cleaning, it is highly recommended that your Smalls are washed inside-out. This will protect the their outer surface, and help to keep its as new look for longer. For hand or machine washing use only a neutral, mild detergent. We recommend Ecover delicate or liquid wash. Final rinse softeners or conditioners can be used, but care should be taken to keep the amount down to minimum. Excessive amount of softener can lead to the formation of pills during subsequent washes - this is because softeners tend to act as a lubricant and enable fibres to move out onto the surface of the sweater more easily. Smalls merino is naturally resistant to odours, and pilling. A little airing is enough to revive your Smalls you only need to machine wash once a week if that! Smalls merino is also naturally elastic. Unlike us, it has excellent wrinkle recovery! It springs back to its original shape every time. Women's Organic Black Wool 100% Traceable Ultrafine 190 Lightweight Merino Ever24-7 Trouser Midnight Medium Smalls Merino