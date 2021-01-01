Women's Rocky Original Ride FLX Composite Toe Boot

Enjoy wearing the comfortable Rocky Original Ride FLX Composite Toe Boot for work. This waterproof boot features the thick EnergyBed insole with memory foam that provides optimum cushioned comfort. The oil-and slip-resistant outsole offers enhanced traction, while the fiberglass shank provides increased stability. Features and Benefits Part of the Original Ride FLX Collection SPR™ leather EnergyBed footbed with memory foam Ride FLX Comfort System Square toe Double row welt stitch Expansion Fit Seam Fiberglass shank Composite toe Flex construction EVA midsole Oil and slip-resistant outsole ASTM F2413 protective toe classification ASTM F2413 electrical hazard standard