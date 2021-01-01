Moosejaw Women's Original SS Tee - XS - Dark Green / Cool Grey

The Moosejaw Women's Original Vintage Regs SS Tee is a classic tee for the classic Moosejaw lover. Vintage washed for the proper buttery smooth feel and pre-shrunk to prevent any run-ins with your dryer. Hiking, Climbing, French Kissing, Camping. Just a few of our favorite things. Features of the Moosejaw Women's Original Vintage Regs SS Tee Regs Fit is your perfect Fitting and comfortable everyday tee Each tee is vintage washed to ensure a buttery soft feel Water based prints Are soft and breathable Tees Are pre-shrunk to keep them Fitting like the day they were bought. You're welcome. Proudly designed in Detroit and built in the USA with imported fabrics or materials. But you can wear it anywhere.