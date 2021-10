Stella McCartney brings signature color and silhouette to a trail-running sneaker with an insulating upper and Continental rubber sole. The style features Boost cushioning in the midsole that puts flexibility underfoot, and the upper is crafted with an elasticized cuff to help seal in warmth and seal out everything else. Style Name: Adidas By Stella Mccartney Outdoorboost 2.0 Primegreen Sneaker (Women). Style Number: 6597698.