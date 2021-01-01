Womens Labrador Oktoberfest Outfit Black Lab V-Neck T-Shirt

Do you love your Labrador and Oktoberfest? Any Lab mom or Labrador dad will love this Labrador Oktoberfest design featuring a black Lab, a chocolate Lab and a yellow Labrador. Or give it to a Labrador mom as a perfect Labrador gift! This Lab Oktoberfest tee is the perfect gift for any Labrador mother or Lab dad. Bring some fun to your Labrador Oktoberfest Wiesen wardrobe with this funny Labrador German design or make it a gift for a Labrador owner. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem