The "Oval Chunky Necklace" is a twist on the Chunky Link Necklace! They are both unique in there own ways and so perfect for layering! Pair them together for the ultimate effect! 925 Sterling Silver Jewelry is known for its amazing shine! Our Jewels are dipped it 14K gold to give you it that extra gloss! It will feel great on your skin and will not leave you turning colors! Its always important to treat your Jewels right! Here's a few tips to keep them looking a fresh as ever! Place your Jewels in to your Essentials Zip! Once you have showered, applied your make up and your Perfume, Put your Jewels On! Get Ready to Take On The Day! Sterling Silver, Gold Vermeil! Women's Gold Oval Chunky Necklace Essentials Jewels