Umber Quilted Hooded Down Parka - Women. This timeless down parka is designed to keep the elements out with its zip closure and hooded style and is also a great layering option for cold and rainy days.HoodedZip closureShell: 100% polyesterLining: 100% polyesterKnit trim cuffs: 88% acrylic / 11% polyester / 1% spandexFaux fur collar trim: 100% polyesterBody and sleeves fill: 50% down / 50% waterfowl feathersSide panels / hood / collar fill: 100% polyesterDry cleanImported