Made of Madewell's signature lightweight and gauzy organic cotton, this square scarf is a supersized version of one of their best-selling bandanas. And it's a total multitasker: knot it into a top, wrap it around you as a sarong or pop it over your shoulders as a shawl. Bonus: it can also do blanket-duty on your next park/beach hang. 52" square 100% organic cotton Spot clean Imported