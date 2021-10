The classic, go-to cardi is updated with a borrowed-from-the-boys fit, large buttons and a high-low hem. Collarless Dropped shoulders Long sleeves Button front Front patch pockets Banded high-low hem Extra-fine merino wool Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 31.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10 (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named aft. Selloff Women's - S/o W Sportswear/pl > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Black. Size: XXS.