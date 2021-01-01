From adidas

adidas Women's Own The Run Tee, Wild Pink, Large

$34.56
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Life gets busy and complicated. Some days you don't feel like you have the time, or the energy, for a run. Keep things simple with this adidas Own the Run t-shirt. It's soft, comfortable and quick-drying. Plus it's made with recycled materials, part of ad Soft and durable fabric Crewneck provides full coverage AEROREADY's moisture-management system enables you to feel comfortable in a range of conditions This product has been made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials using no virgin polyester.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com